Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoFilm Club

What's the best year ever for summer blockbusters?

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
Filed to:Film Club
Film Club
Save
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park
Photo: Murray Close (Getty Images)

Ever since 1975, when Steven Spielberg’s Jaws gobbled up every box-office record in sight, Hollywood has treated the warmer weeks of the year like a launching ground for its most expensive, extravagant productions—a whole season of would-be blockbusters, vying for our moviegoing attention from the beginning of May until the end of August. There will, of course, will be very few, if any, blockbusters coming to a theater near you this summer. On a brand new episode of Film Club, critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife offer a history lesson of this suddenly halted tradition, before debating which year, in the 45 since Jaws, gave us the greatest summer blockbuster season.

Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, this episode was recorded remotely. Listen to the podcast above, subscribe on iTunes, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us.

Katie Rife

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

With the series finale looming, How To Get Away With Murder wonders if anyone is good

Elon Musk tells Joe Rogan how to pronounce X Æ A-12

Pete Davidson kindly asks fans to stop bringing quarantine weed to his mom's house

We drive the holiday road down two generations of Vacations