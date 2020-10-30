What's the better werewolf movie, The Howling or An American Werewolf in London?

Screenshot : Universal Pictures , Embassy Pictures

Werewolves had a moment in 1981. Excluding Wolfen, whose killer canines technically don’t fit the species description, Hollywood produced not one but two odes to the lycanthrope that year: John Landis’ Oscar-winning An American Werewolf In London and Joe Dante’s franchise-launching The Howling. But which of these shaggy horror comedies was best in show? We polled Twitter earlier this week. Now, on our final Halloween-season episode of Film Club, critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife are picking different dogs in this fight. Welcome to The Premise Dome, full moon edition!

Listen to the podcast above, subscribe on iTunes