What's the better werewolf movie, The Howling or An American Werewolf in London?

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
Screenshot: Universal Pictures, Embassy Pictures

Werewolves had a moment in 1981. Excluding Wolfen, whose killer canines technically don’t fit the species description, Hollywood produced not one but two odes to the lycanthrope that year: John Landis’ Oscar-winning An American Werewolf In London and Joe Dante’s franchise-launching The Howling. But which of these shaggy horror comedies was best in show? We polled Twitter earlier this week. Now, on our final Halloween-season episode of Film Club, critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife are picking different dogs in this fight. Welcome to The Premise Dome, full moon edition!

Katie Rife

