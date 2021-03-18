Clockwise from top left: Greyhound (Apple TV+); Minari (A24); Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures); Wolfwalkers (GKID); Sound Of Metal (Amazon Studios); Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films); The United States Vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

While we can’t wait to go to movie theaters again without worry, the pandemic lockdown has made the past 12 months an interesting time for cinephiles. Many critical darlings made their premieres to little fanfare on VOD; others launched on major streaming platforms as had been planned all along; and, sadly, more than a few that we were excited about have been pushed to later this year and beyond.

But since we’re all stuck at home as we wait for the world to fully open back up, that means there’s plenty of time to check out all the major Academy Awards contenders before the Oscars ceremony on 2021. Here, you’ll find where to stream the nominated feature-length films, as well as a bit of our thoughts on the nominess. If you want to read more about any given film, click the author’s name at the end of the passage to go to their full review.

Not every nominee among the big categories is currently available to stream, but we’ll continue to update this list as more films are released.