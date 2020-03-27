Which is the better president-under-siege movie, Olympus Has Fallen or White House Down?

With nothing new coming to theaters for the foreseeable future, Film Club, our weekly movie-discussion series, is switching gears and entering the Premise Dome. Each week our critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife will take two movies with similar setups—think Armageddon and Deep Impact, or Smallfoot and Abominable—and duke it out over which is superior. This week’s matchup features two movies from 2013 about the President Of The United States under siege with only a lone Secret Service agent to protect. Of course, we’re talking about Olympus Has Fallen and White House Down.

Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, we've recorded episode remotely. You can watch the bare-bones video version above, or listen to the podcast version below .