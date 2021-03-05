Which new Hollywood comedy should you watch this weekend?

Clockwise from top left: Coming 2 America (Photo: Amazon Studios); Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar (Photo: Cate Cameron/Lionsgate); Tom And Jerry (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Graphic : Baraka Kaseko

It’s still not especially safe to go to a movie theater in America. Fortunately, those looking for the comfort food of a new new Hollywood comedy don’t have to leave their homes to find one; several major new studio yukfests are available to stream right now. On a brand new episode of Film Club, critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife discuss three of them: the long-awaited sequel Coming 2 America; the zany Kristen Wiig vehicle Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar; and the newest live-action adventure for the cartoon duo Tom and Jerry. Which of these once-theatrically-bound movies brings the laughs? And what do they collectively have to say about the state of Hollywood comedy?

Listen to the podcast above, subscribe on iTunes, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. And while you’re there, check out The A.V. Club’s other podcasts, Push The Envelope and Dial M For Maple.

