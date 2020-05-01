Which streaming services do film lovers really need? Our critics investigate

Which streaming service is right for film lovers? Photo : Chesnot ( Getty Images )

Welcome to a brand new episode of Film Club, The A.V. Club’s weekly movie-discussion series. Though some states are permitting theaters to begin re-opening with restrictions, it will be sometime before moviegoers flock back to theaters. There are still concerns about the health risks of large public gatherings, and there are just no new movies coming to theaters. That means, for the foreseeable future, many movie lovers will be doing the majority of their movie watching via various streaming platforms—an industry that has become increasingly crowded, with seemingly every legacy media corporation launching a new one weekly. So, on this week’s Film Club, our critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife wade into those muddy streaming waters in an attempt to find the best option(s) for movie lovers. In the episode, which you can listen to below, they discuss the major streaming players, recommend some lesser known but still great options, and talk some shit about Crackle.

Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, this episode was recorded remotely.


