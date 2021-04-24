Who are you rooting for at the 2021 Oscars?

LaKeith Stanfield

LaKeith Stanfield, Best Supporting Actor, Judas And The Black Messiah

First off, let’s acknowledge how weird it is that both of the title characters of Shaka King’s Fred Hampton biopic somehow ended up duking it out in the Supporting Actor bucket. (Who’s the lead, the “And The”?) Also take it as read that Daniel Kaluuya is both vulnerable and charismatic in his portrayal of the Black Panther chairman himself. But LaKeith Stanfield is one of the most watchable actors I’ve encountered in recent years, and his portrayal of Bill O’Neal, the complicated figure at the heart of King’s film, is a great example of why. Ramping through multiple levels of deception (self- and otherwise) in every scene, Stanfield radiates energy, clinging to just enough of the audience’s sympathy to keep his character—simultaneously, the film implies, a true believer and a deadly traitor to his cause—on the knife’s edge of relatability. It’s in the eyes, for me: Stanfield is always watching: for danger, for opportunity, for the knife in the back, or the chance to slip in one of his own. The effect is hypnotic; give the man his award. [William Hughes]