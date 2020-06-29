Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Will Ferrell on the origins of "Jaja Ding Dong," Eurovision Song Contest's catchiest cut

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Will Ferrell
Will FerrellEurovisionEurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire SagaEurovision Song ContestNetflix
Save

Will Ferrell isn’t just the star of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga. He’s also its writer and producer. He even birthed the initial idea for the story after a late ‘90s viewing of the contest with his wife’s Swedish family. Entranced by the club pop and out-there characters, Ferrell fell in love with the massive, but somehow missed by the U.S. contest, and thus a film was born.

The A.V. Club talked to Ferrell about what the people who make Eurovision actually happen said when he approached them with the idea, whether he’s at all worried Americans won’t catch all the cameos, and just where the film’s catchiest hit, “Jaja Ding Dong,” was born. Ding dong!

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Anthony Mackie says he's been "really bothered" by the MCU's lack of representation

A writer’s obsession fuels a quest for justice as I’ll Be Gone In The Dark hits HBO

Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation suit against sexual assault accusers

Introducing Keith Hernandez: 20 athlete cameos that aren’t totally unwatchable

Latest on Film

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement