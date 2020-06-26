Will The King Of Staten Island make you a Pete Davidson fan? Our critics are split

Photo : Mary Cybulski ( Universal Pictures )

It’s almost July, and if release calendars can be believed (they probably can’t), we might see a few movies creep into theaters again. (Christopher Nolan’s Tenet just got bumped to August, but the live-action Mulan remake is still scheduled to debut in multiplexes by the end of next month.) Whether that actually happens remains to be seen, of course. For now, we’re still watching movies at home—and plenty of new ones arrived over this last month. On the last new episode of Film Club for three weeks, A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife look back on two of June’s more high-profile digital releases: the Pete Davidson-Judd Apatow comedy The King Of Staten Island and the Gothic psychodrama Shirley, starring Elisabeth Moss as horror author Shirley Jackson. Plus, both critics offer their recommendations of the best new films currently streaming.



Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, we’ve recorded episode remotely. Listen to the podcast above, subscribe on iTunes, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us.

