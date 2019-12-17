Just in time for the holiday season, Disney is premiering Togo on its streaming service, a film that will both warm the hearts of dog lovers and make you want to bundle up in an oversized parka. Many know the heroic story of Balto, the Siberian Husky who lead his team on a “serum run” across Alaska to save the lives of those battling a diphtheria epidemic in Nome, but Togo touts itself as the untold story of the journey’s true heroes: Musher Leonhard Seppala and his trusted lead dog, Togo. The film stars Willem Dafoe as Seppala, Julianne Nicholson, and a whole slew of adorable, fuzzy Husky puppies. We had the opportunity to sit down with Dafoe and Nicholson in advance of Togo’s premiere to discuss the film’s faux fur-heavy costumes, why we love movies about human-dog friendships, and where they stand on the hotly contested issue of dog kisses.

Togo premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, December 20.



