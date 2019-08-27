Thanks to the proliferation of streaming services and their need to offer subscribers more content, it’s easier than ever for audiences to find and watch anime. Netflix knows this, and with their extensive archive of classic and original anime, it can be overwhelming for the novice viewer to figure out where to begin. Enter filmmaker Alex Burunova, a self-proclaimed anime amateur whose new documentary, Enter The Anime, aims to provide a crash course on the dense, diverse genre of animation for neophytes like herself. We recently sat down with Burunova to talk about how she convinced Netflix to give her the gig, and to discuss how anime became a global phenomenon.