Breach Photo : Saban Films

The documentary 76 Days (virtual theaters December 4) looks at the beginning at the COVID pandemic, zeroing in on an overwhelmed hospital in Wuhan. Anthony Hopkins does double duty this month in dramas about the treachery of the mind, appearing in not just The Father but also Elyse (select theaters and VOD 12/4). Mexican movie star Luis Gerardo Méndez headlines the road trip comedy Half Brothers (select theaters 12/4). From regular Adam Sandler collaborator Dennis Dugan comes the ensemble comedy of Love, Weddings & Other Disasters (select theaters and VOD 12/4), starring Diane Keaton, Maggie Grace, and Jeremy Irons. Christmas arrives early with Dear Santa (select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms 12/4), which takes a close look at the U.S. Postal Service’s “Operation Santa” program. Though the title is pretty close to a certain Robert Zemeckis thriller, What Lies Below (VOD and digital platforms 12/4) sounds more like a remake of The Stepfather. It’s a solid month for music documentaries, given the same-day release of both the Billie Holiday profile Billie (select theaters and VOD 12/4) and Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan (select theaters and VOD 12/4), about the frontman of The Pogues. The documentary Deep In Vogue (VOD 12/8) looks back at the vogue culture of Manchester and New York City. Deepa Mehta’s Funny Boy (Netflix 12/10) follows a young man’s sexual awakening against the Sri Lanka of the ’70s and ’80s. The Rudy/Brian’s Song pigskin tearjerker canon grows with Safety (Disney+ 12/11). In Wander Darkly (select theaters and VOD 12/11), Sienna Miller and Diego Luna play new parents grappling with their past. Ip Man: Kung Fu Master (select theaters and VOD 12/11) dramatizes yet another chapter in the life of the martial-arts legend. Assassins (select theaters 12/11; VOD 1/15) recounts the bizarre true story of the two women who killed Kim Jong-nam in Malaysia’s international airport. From Kartemquin Films, a.k.a. the house that built Hoop Dreams, comes the missing-person documentary Finding Yingying (virtual theaters 12/11). In Sundance jury prizewinner Yalda, A Night For Forgiveness (virtual theaters 12/11), a woman convicted of murdering her husband atones on live television. Skylin3s (select theaters and VOD 12/18) wraps up the sci-fi trilogy that began with Skyline and continued with its more well-regarded DTV sequel, Beyond Skyline. Speaking of alien invasions, Bruce Willis continues his sad slide into B-action anonymity with the Saban sci-fi thriller Breach (select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms 12/18). Alicia Silverstone tries to destroy her brother’s destination wedding in the comedy (?) Sister Of The Groom (select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms 12/18). And Hunter Hunter (select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms 12/18) pits a family of fur trappers against a lone wolf and maybe something more dangerous lurking in the woods.

