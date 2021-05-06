Wrath Of Man's Scott Eastwood to bad drivers: "Go ahead, make my day"

Could there be a slight that would put a big enough bee in Scott Eastwood’s bonnet that the actor could consider enacting a little bit of vengeance of his own, a la his new movie Wrath Of Man? While Eastwood’s nowhere near going full Statham on anyone, he tells The A.V. Club in the video above that he’s got his eye on all the bad drivers out there making left turns from the right lane and doing 45 on the highway. If you’re driving poorly, and you’re around him, watch out.

You’ll find that discussion and more in the clip above, and below, you’ll find our latest chat with The Boys’ Laz Alonso, who tells us how thrilled he is to finally be in a movie with Jason Statham, who he just missed working with in the Fast And Furious universe.

Wrath Of Man is in theaters Friday, May 7.