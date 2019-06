Danny Boyle’s new musical fantasy film Yesterday imagines a world in which the memory of The Beatles has been erased from history, with only aspiring singer-songwriter Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) remembering their songs. Ahead of its release tomorrow, we sat down with star Himesh Patel to talk about the film, working with Danny Boyle and Ed Sheeran, and his stint on the British soap opera EastEnders.

Advertisement