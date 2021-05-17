Zack Snyder on why he drew the line at full frontal male zombie nudity

Everyone’s got an artistic breaking point, and for Zack Snyder, apparently that was a close up shot of gnawed on male zombie genitalia. The Army Of The Dead director told The Sunday Times earlier this month that “We had a sequence where one of the male strippers had a huge penis with a bite taken out of it,” before noting, “We thought that was too much.”

But why was it too much? There’s a goddamn zombie tiger in Army Of The Dead, and within the first five minutes of the movie there’s both a fairly graphic sex act that leads to the deaths of thousands of people and a horde of topless zombie showgirls rampaging the Vegas strip. We sat down with Snyder to ask for the video above, in which he tells us pretty much “when you know, you know.” We also talk about the movie’s surprise cinematic release, and what all of our “stay at home” addled brains really deserve this summer.

Army Of The Dead is in theaters now, and will land on Netflix this Friday, May 21.