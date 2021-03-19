Zack Snyder reveals what his Justice League trilogy would’ve looked like

Darkseid in Zack Snyder’s Justice League Photo : HBO Max

This post discusses the plot of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, as well as the plot of movies that will probably never happen.



Advertisement

Now that The Snyder Cut is the only thing anyone can talk about this week, you can’t help but wonder what its Zack Snyder-directed sequels would’ve looked like. We know the director will likely never be given the chance to make the Justice League movies he envisioned, even while his version of the movie is generating more buzz than the original release. But in an interview with Variety, Snyder and co-producer Deborah Snyder said fans can actually take a look at the trilogy’s storyboard if they go to an AT&T-sponsored exhibit in Dallas, because “it has the entire 40- foot dry-erase board that has a very detailed outline of the next two movies.”



But if you’re not anywhere near Texas and still want to know what Snyder’s vision was, he’s at least generous enough to share some of the details of the plot in the interview : “It was basically the fall of Earth to Darkseid, and then, in the post-apocalyptic world, Flash and Cyborg and Bruce figure out a way to jump Flash back in time to prevent Lois’ death so Superman doesn’t succumb to anti-life,” he says, referring to the extraterrestrial bad guy who plays an expanded role in the Snyder Cut, the mathematical magic that is his intended method of world domination, and the “Knightmare” flash-forward that was introduced in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice and is seen again as part of the epilogue to Zack Snyder’s Justice League. “ Then the third movie was the uniting of all the forces of Earth to defeat Darkseid. It was a giant, Lord Of The Rings-style battle movie, ” he says. At least Snyder got his closure in having Batman and The Joker finally cross paths, giving the fans what they really want.