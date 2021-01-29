Zack Snyder's Justice League has an HBO Max premiere date

Image : HBO Max

We’ve come quite a long way from the days of discontented fandom ranting to this, the moment when we can finally say that the long- aggrieved awaited Snyder Cut of 2017's Justice League is truly, definitively coming to HBO Max. To the presumed pleasure of fans everywhere, t he streamer announced that the 4-hour long movie Zack Snyder’s Justice League (which was once a 4-part miniseries, we guess?) will begin streaming March 18 . In celebration of this milestone, Warner Bros. also released some very on-the-nose movie posters, one of which features a battle-worn flag firmly planted in a mountain of rubble. And what a battle it was—those billboards didn’t pay for themselves.

At this point , the Snyder Cut can only improve upon the first film’s extremely rocky legacy. Since the summer, actor Ray Fisher has been very vocal about his negative experience with Joss Whedon, who took over directing duties when Snyder stepped away from the project for personal reasons. With supporting messages from some of Fisher’s fellow co-stars, Justice League has been largely surrounded by stories of discrimination, workplace abuse, and an internal investigation—all of which have only bolstered the calls for Snyder’s version of the now-maligned film.

Here’s the official synopsis:

D etermined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metah umans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

And here are those film posters we mentioned earlier. Again, very on-the-nose stuff here.

