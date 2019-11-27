Zoë Bell is no stranger to working with Quentin Tarantino. The New Zealand-born stunt performer and coordinator has been working with the director since she doubled Uma Thurman’s The Bride in Kill Bill parts one and two. Though she does pop up on camera briefly in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, her work on his latest film was mostly behind the camera, where she served as supervising stunt coordinator. It was a daunting job, with flamethrowers, biting dogs, and a few throwback effects meant to mimic what moviegoers would be seeing in the late ‘60s on screen. The A.V. Club talked to Bell about her biggest challenges on set, and her biggest stunt inspirations growing up.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is now available on VOD.